Delhi Burglary: Thieves Use Drilling Machine To Steal Jewellery Worth Rs. 25 Crore In City’s Biggest Money Heist

A shocking case of burglary has been reported in New Delhi where thieves stole jewellery worth Rs. 20-25 Crore from a store in the national capital by simply drilling a hole in the shop's wall. Know more about this 'real Money Heist'..

New Delhi: A ‘real money heist’ case has been reported in New Delhi which has everyone’s attention. One of the biggest burglaries of Delhi took place on Monday, September 25 2023 in a jewellery store in the Bhogal area of New Delhi. In this burglary, thieves stole jewellery worth about Rs. 20-25 Crore by simply using a drilling machine. Everything including the CCTV Cameras have been destroyed; it was a very well-planned heist as the thieves had access to the CCTV footage, WiFi was closed and the alarm systems were also disabled. Investigation in this big incident of burglary is underway and the available CCTV footage is also being checked for further hints and details..

‘Money Heist’ No Less Than A Bollywood Film

The ‘Delhi Heist’ is considered to be the biggest robbery ever reported in the national capital. It is not clear yet but at least three unidentified men entered the four-storey jewellery store through the terrace. The thieves entered by drilling a hole in the wall and possibly also used a gas cutter. They were aware that their target is the strongroom in the basement of the building where there was a safe with all the jewellery. They went to the basement with the help of the stairs, disrupted the alarms, WiFi and the CCTV cameras and then drilled another hole to enter the strongroom, where the safe was kept in the storeroom.

Delhi Burglary: Investigation Underway

Two persons can be seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Delhi police in connection with a major burglary in the Bhogal area of the national capital on Sunday night, said a police source. However, police are yet to ascertain the exact number and identity of people involved in the crime. Police have identified at least five possible routes through which the burglars could have reached the roof of the building, added the source. Officials involved in the investigation have collected forensic evidence from all five neighbouring rooftops along with the fingerprints of people living in these houses.

According to the police, thieves decamped with jewellery after creating a hole in the wall of the strong room of a shop in the Bhogal area with the owner stating that it had “jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crores”. Earlier, Delhi Police said it was a “big incident of burglary” and that they were conducting an investigation.

Jewellery Shop Owner’s Statement

Sanjeev Jain, owner of the jewellery shop in the Bhogal area which was burgled, told ANI that they closed the shop on Sunday and when they opened it on Tuesday there was a lot of dust in the entire shop. He said the CCTV camera had been damaged. “We closed the shop on Sunday and when we opened it on Tuesday after an off on Monday, we saw that there was dust in the whole shop and there was a hole in the wall of the strong room… We think they (thieves) have looted everything. There was jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore. They entered from the terrace. Everything is damaged including CCTV. An investigation is underway,” he said.

