New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there was "no need panic" as first case of monkeypox was reported in the city. A separate isolation ward has been created at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) hospital in Delhi and all steps have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease, CM Kejriwal said.

“The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There’s no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Monkeypox in Delhi – Key Points

A 34-year-old man with no foreign travel history tested positive for monkeypox case in Delhi.

This is the fourth case of the monkeypox in India and the first case without a travel history. The three other COVID cases in India have been reported in Kerala.

The patient is presently recovering at the designated isolation centre at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi. The close contacts of the case have been identified are under quarantine as per the MoHFW guidelines, the government said.

The patient, a resident of West Delhi, was admitted to the hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The man had reportedly attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

India’s Monkeypox tally at 4

The first case of monkeypox virus was reported in India on July 14 after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. He has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

India registered its second case of monkeypox in Kerala’s Kannur district on July 18. While on July 22 India reported its third case of monkeypox in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

Earlier on Saturday, World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a public health emergency – the highest alarm it can sound – of international concern, looking at the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries.

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

Tedros said a committee of experts who met on Thursday was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell on him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert possible. “WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he added.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20. A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.