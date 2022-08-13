Monkeypox in Delhi Latest Update: Hours after the fifth case of Monkeypox was confirmed in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday issued a statement and said the situation is being continuously monitored and there is no need to panic. The city government further said as of now, five confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Delhi and one has recovered and been discharged.Also Read - First Phase Of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail to be Operational By March 2023 | Details Here

"The Monkeypox situation is being continuously monitored in Delhi. There is no need to panic," the Delhi government said in a statement.

Preparation to tackle monkeypox in Delhi

With regard to preparedness and measures taken by the authorities, the Delhi government said three government and three private hospitals with isolation rooms have been fully prepared and maximum number of rooms is reserved in Lok Nayak Hospital. The suspected cases are to be referred and isolated in six hospitals for treatment, it added.

“Guidelines for the management of monkeypox (on disease transmission, surveillance and case definitions; diagnosis and case management; infection prevention and control; and personal protective equipment) have been shared with all Govt/ Pvt hospitals,” Delhi government said.

“District Surveillance Units (DSUs) are in place for surveillance including contact tracing and follow up, and have been sensitized as per the Govt. of India guidelines,” it further explained.

“The training has been provided to all designated hospitals on Monkeypox and reviews meetings on preparedness for monkeypox have been held at various levels under the chairmanships of higher authorities,” the statement added.

Govt keeping close watch on situation

The Delhi government said it is maintaining a close watch over the evolving situation. It must be noted that the monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

Training session held at Lok Nayak Hospital

A training session was held at the Lok Nayak Hospital on July 18 for various departments like medicine, pediatrics, microbiology, and dermatology with respect to the management of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox. Similarly, another training session on monkeypox was also conducted for five newly designated hospitals on August 4.