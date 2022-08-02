Monkeypox Alert: Owing to the spike in Monkeypox cases, the Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes, Delhi Government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms for virus cases; five for management of suspected cases of monkeypox and five isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of monkeypox.Also Read - Thriving Nightlife, Amazing Food: Mumbai, Delhi Listed Among 53 Best Cities In World | Full List

On Tuesday, Delhi reported its third case of monkeypox as another Nigerian national tested positive for the infection a day after one Nigerian man, living in Delhi, tested positive for the zoonotic disease. Kerala also registered another case of monkeypox today, making it the fifth infection in the state. Giving details of the case, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the patient, a 30-year-old man, reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE and is undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

Eight cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in India and a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines, Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said in Rajya Sabha today.

“Till date eight cases of the disease have been detected in India, out of which five have foreign travel history,” Mandaviya said.

India reported the first case of Monkeypox virus on July 14 from Kerala.

To call, the Centre had earlier laid down the guidelines to all states, and not just for international airports, on surveillance mechanism and contact tracing, how to collect samples from suspected cases and sending it to recognised laboratories for testing.