New Delhi: Delhi reported three more cases of monkeypox, taking the infection tally in the city to 12, Mint reported quoting official sources. Five monkeypox patients are presently admitted at the LNJP Hospital.Also Read - Dengue Alert in India: Delhi Reports Over 100 Cases Today, Uttarakhand Crosses 500-Mark

“Twelve positive cases of monkeypox have been reported so far here. Five patients are presently admitted at LNJP Hospital. No suspected patient is admitted there at present,” Mint reported quoting source. Also Read - Delhi Reports 9th Monkeypox Case, India's Total Tally At 14

To recall, earlier this month, a 30-year-old woman in Delhi tested positive for the virus. She is the eighth person confirmed to have Monkeypox in Delhi and 13th in India. The woman is a Nigerian national and was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. LNJP Hospital is Delhi’s nodal hospital for Monekypox. Also Read - China Reports First Monkeypox Case; Top Health Official Warns People 'Not to Touch Foreigners'

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease caused by the virus of the same name. It belongs to the pox family of viruses. While endemic to Africa, the current outbreak of Monkeypox is worldwide and symptoms as well as medium of spread are considerably different from those previously seen in Africa.

The Monkeyvirus symptoms take 6-13 days to appear and usually last between 5-21 days.

What are the early symptoms?

Fever, commonly the first symptom

Headache

Muscle aches

Back ache

Fatigue

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

The Government of India as well as several state governments have issued guidelines for the screening, isolation, and treatment of Monkeypox infections.