Home

News

Delhi

Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Showers, Overcast Skies In Delhi Over Next 5 Days

Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Showers, Overcast Skies In Delhi Over Next 5 Days

The showers also resulted in a drop in temperatures bringing respite from scorching summer sun as the minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

eople holding umbrellas walk to their offices amid monsoon rains at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: The weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by overcast skies over the next five days in Delhi-NCR even as many parts of the national capital faced severe waterlogging due to incessant rains since the arrival of monsoon season on June 27.

Trending Now

On Thursday, parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall, causing several areas to be waterlogged. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of North, northeast, and east Delhi, and Ghaziabad and Loni resulting in widespread traffic jams caused by severe water logging in areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka, Rajinder Nagar and Janakpuri.

You may like to read

The showers also resulted in a drop in temperatures bringing respite from scorching summer sun as the minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6 degrees.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the average Air Quality Index in Delhi stood in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 72.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

A warmer monsoon

Meanwhile the IMD has predicted above normal temperatures across the country throughout the month of July.

In a recent statement, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June.

As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

According to the weather department, in July, normal to above normal maximum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and peninsular India.

It said normal to above normal minimum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country except some areas of northwest India.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES