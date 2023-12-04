More Than 10 Thousand CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In MCD Schools

The decision has been taken following the cases of sexual assaults in MCD-run schools.

Representational image (unsplash.com)

CCTV Cameras In MCD Schools: Delhi’s civic body the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said that it will install 10,786 CCTV cameras at 786 school sites. The cost of placing these cameras would be around Rs 25 crore. The statement issued by the MCD says that each MCD school will be installed with 10 IP-enabled Vandal Dome cameras and five bullet cameras to ensure the safety and security of students.

The decision has been taken following the cases of sexual assaults in MCD-run schools. The civic body had earlier announced that it would install 15 CCTV cameras and recruit nearly 3,000 security guards.

The MCD said that the erstwhile southern and eastern corporation had installed 15 CCTV cameras in each of its 399 schools. However, of 529 schools in the erstwhile northern corporation, only 480 CCTV cameras were installed in 120 schools, four in each.

The areas where the CCTV cameras will be installed include Shahdara North, Shahdara South, Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Southern, Western, Central, and Najafgarh areas.

A Hard Disk of 2 TB capacity will be attached to each camera to store recording and cameras will be connected with a 50 MBPS internet connection, the statement said.

The CCTV cameras will be installed at vulnerable points and will have night vision capabilities. They will have motion sensors and will start recording upon detecting any movement, the statement said.

“With the help of the internet connection, the CCTV cameras can be accessed from anywhere. The agency selected to install cameras will provide four years AMC along with one year warranty,” the statement said.

In February, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a report from the Delhi government and Delhi Police in connection with the alleged sexual assault against a class 3 girl inside an MCD school.

In March, another case of alleged gang rape of a class 5 student by a 54-year-old peon of an MCD school and his associates was reported.

(With PTI inputs)

