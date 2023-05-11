Home

News

Delhi

More Work Will be Done, Will Give Responsive Govt: Kejriwal on SC Verdict Over Power Tussle With Centre

More Work Will be Done, Will Give Responsive Govt: Kejriwal on SC Verdict Over Power Tussle With Centre

Arvind Kejriwal said because of the earlier administration, Jal Board payment was stopped and hindrance was made in establishing Mohalla clinics.

Arvind Kejriwal said many government employees & officers will be transferred.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court’s verdict and said after the decision from the top court, more work will be done and his party will give a responsive government.

He also said that many government employees and officers will be transferred and because of the earlier administration, Jal Board payment was stopped and hindrance was made in establishing Mohalla clinics.

You may like to read

“We thank Justice DY Chandrachud and all the judges of the bench for this decision, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. After today’s decision more work will be done and we will give a responsive government. Many government employees & officers will be transferred. Because of the earlier administration, Jal Board payment was stopped & hindrance was made in establishing Mohalla clinics,” Kejriwal said on the Supreme Court’s decision.

Delhi | We thank Justice DY Chandrachud & all the judges of the bench for this decision, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. After today’s decision more work will be done & we will give a responsive government. Many government employees & officers will be transferred.… pic.twitter.com/zshy32T3T7 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

Earlier in the day, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud stated that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected government shall have control over its officers.

Reacting to the development, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha said it has sent a stern message that officers are now meant to serve people through the elected government and not unelected usurpers.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Kejriwal fought the legal battle for over eight years and now finally the people have won in the court.

Moreover, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said no one will be able to create hurdles in their work.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day ruled in favour of the Delhi government over control on services in the national capital and said it must have control over bureaucrats. However, the court said the legislative power over services excludes public order, police and land. The verdict is being seen as a victory for Aam Aadmi Party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the case related to the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi.

The Supreme Court said that control over services shall not extend to entries related to public order, police and land. Delhi government similar to other States represents the representative form of government and any further expansion of the Union’s power will be contrary to the Constitutional scheme, the court said.

Supreme Court held that if administrative services are excluded from the legislative and executive domains, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions.

It said that states too have the power but the executive power of the State will be subject to the law existing of the Union. It has to be ensured that the governance of States is not taken over by the Union.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.