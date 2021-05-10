New Delhi: In a heartwarming episode that incidentally took place on Mothers’ Day amid the ongoing pandemic, the head constable of the Delhi Police on Sunday came to the rescue of a baby, both of whose parents were tested positive for the coronavirus infection. With thousands of fresh cases every day, many are worried that who will take care of their children when both parents test positive. A young COVID-positive couple residing at Radio Colony in GTB Nagar were faced with the same dilemma and were concerned about the well-being of their six-month-old baby who had fortunately tested negative. Also Read - Strength To Strength! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Mother's Day Post For Babita Kapoor And Sharmila Tagore

Relatives residing in different parts of Uttar Pradesh could not take care of the child as both Delhi and UP are in lockdown and arranging emergency passes might have taken valuable time. One relative living in Meerut sought help from Head Constable Rakhi who is posted in DCP Shahdara office. HC Rakhi immediately communicated the same to her senior officers and on their approval, she also contacted the Covid positive parents of the baby and on confirmation, rushed to the given address in North West Delhi.

Rakhi reached there and took custody of the baby and his belongings and and took care of all the needs with baby food supplements provided by his parents and safely handed over the child to the maternal grandmother living at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)