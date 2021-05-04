New Delhi: Mount Carmel Schools chairperson and director Dr Vijay Kumar Williams has died days after testing positive for coronavirus. Dr VK Williams was also the Church Head at Mount Carmel. He was 83. Also Read - Schools suspend outdoor activities, ask students to wear masks

The Mount Carmel Schools has put up a tribute on the school’s website expressing gratitude towards the chairperson who lived through the success of the Mount Carmel School. He passed away on May 2, according to the official notification.

The Anand Niketan branch of Mount Carmel released a video of the funeral of Dr VK William.

Watch it here: