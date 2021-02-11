New Delhi: The Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi will be opened for the general public from February 13 to March 21, said an official communication from the President’s Secretariat on Thursday. It will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except government holidays). Entry will be through advance online booking only. Also Read - UK COVID Variant Will Sweep The World, Battle Against Virus to Go On For a Decade: Top Scientist

The Mughal Garden will be open to the general public for seven hours — 10 AM to 5 PM. Registration is free for admission, which has to be done online. Only one booking can be made from one mobile number. Those who have done booking online will have to carry an identity card.

Water, milk bottles, briefcases, handbags, ladies purses, cameras, radios, umbrellas and other objectionable items will be banned due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Rashtrapati Bhavan has already reopened for the general public from February 6, over 10 months since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can book their slots online by making a payment Rs 50 per visitor.

“To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM, and 2.30 PM have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot,” said an official statement issued earlier.

The historic building was closed for the general public in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 13 last year.

During the tour, visitors have to follow all COVID protocols, such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, etc.