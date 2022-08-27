Munawar Faruqui’s Delhi show cancelled: Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian, was denied permission to perform in Delhi for his August 28 scheduled show. This is not the first time Munawar Faruqui’s show was cancelled. His Bengaluru show was cancelled last week.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui Exits Rohit Shetty's Reality TV Show, Says, 'Yakeen Mano Bahot Mann Tha'

Delhi Police had denied permission to Munawar Faruqui to perform in the city, citing the show may “affect communal harmony”. The licensing unit of the Delhi Police reportedly denied the permission after the local central district police wrote a report stating that “the show will affect communal harmony in the area.”

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing, OP Mishra told ANI that the permission for the show has been denied.

This comes after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on August 25 had written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Faruqui’s show. In its letter, the VHP alleged that “Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar’s jokes on Hindu Gods.”

The VHP letter further said that if the show is not cancelled members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests.

Last Saturday, Munawar Faruqui hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad, amidst tight security. The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu Gods.

Earlier this week, suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested by the state police for his remarks on the Prophet in a video posted on social media. Singh said his video was in response to the show held in Hyderabad by Faruqui.

Protests erupted in Telangana following Singh’s alleged remarks on the Prophet. He was arrested first on Tuesday and was released following court orders. On August 25 the MLA from the Goshamahal constituency was arrested for the second time.

Earlier Munawar Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police for the second time, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event. In May, Munawar Faruqui participated in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock-Upp’ and won the winner trophy after receiving more than 18 lakh votes.