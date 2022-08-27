Munawar Faruqui denied permission by Delhi Police for show: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took a swipe at Delhi Police for denying permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui for a show in city. Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra called Delhi Police “spineless” for giving in, as per the TMC MP, to “VHP bullies”. In the same tweet, Mahua Moitra asked if India’s “communal harmony was so fragile today that it can be disrupted by a comedy show”.Also Read - Munawar Faruqui Denied Permission To Perform In Delhi, Police Says Show 'Will Affect Harmony'

Mahua Moitra tweeted, “VHP bullies spineless @Delhipolice , cancel @munawar0018 show. Gandhiji said ‘I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed’. Is India@75’s communal harmony so fragile today that is is disrupted by comedy show?”

Munawar Faruqui’s Delhi show denied permission – Top points