Munawar Faruqui denied permission by Delhi Police for show: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took a swipe at Delhi Police for denying permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui for a show in city. Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra called Delhi Police “spineless” for giving in, as per the TMC MP, to “VHP bullies”. In the same tweet, Mahua Moitra asked if India’s “communal harmony was so fragile today that it can be disrupted by a comedy show”.Also Read - Munawar Faruqui Denied Permission To Perform In Delhi, Police Says Show 'Will Affect Harmony'
Mahua Moitra tweeted, “VHP bullies spineless @Delhipolice , cancel @munawar0018 show. Gandhiji said ‘I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed’. Is India@75’s communal harmony so fragile today that is is disrupted by comedy show?”
Munawar Faruqui’s Delhi show denied permission – Top points
- Delhi Police had denied permission to Munawar Faruqui to perform in the city for his August 28 scheduled show. The licensing unit of the Delhi Police reportedly denied the permission after the local central district police wrote a report stating that “the show will affect communal harmony in the area”.
- The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on August 25 had written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Faruqui’s show. In its letter, the VHP alleged that “Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar’s jokes on Hindu Gods”
- The VHP letter further said that if the show is not cancelled members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests.
- Last Saturday, Munawar Faruqui hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad, amidst tight security. The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu Gods.