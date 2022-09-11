Municipal Corporation of Delhi: The Central Government has fixed the maximum number of seats at 250 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). 42 wards are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The total number of seats in the MCD, including all 3 municipal corporations, was 272, 22 seats will be reduced after delimitation.Also Read - Beer Lovers In Delhi, Get Ready To Raise Your Mug As More Microbreweries Set To Open