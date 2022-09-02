New Delhi crime news: A 17-year-old boy, employed as a domestic help, was arrested for allegedly killing a differently-abled youth in South Delhi’s Safdarjung area. The differently-abled youth was killed after he saw the juvenile stealing and raised an alarm in the absence of his parents, who had gone to a temple, the police said. According to reports, the juvenile accused, who was employed to take care of the special child, felt humiliated to do his cleaning jobs and wanted to leave.Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Accused Amanat Ali, Who Shot At Minor Girl For Not Talking To Him On Social Media

To earn money before leaving, he planned to rob the house but killed the differently-abled youth when the latter raised an alarm after seeing him in the act. The police said that the accused was “inspired from Bollywood movie ‘Tu chor main sipahi”, adding that he had also left a black-coloured gloves at the spot, similar to that shown in the movie. Also Read - Child Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi, Sanjay Global Hospital Owner Along With Three Women Arrested

The accused was caught within three hours, just as his train was about to leave the station, the Safdarjung Enclave police said. Teams were sent to different railway stations and Anand Vihar bus terminal to search for the juvenile. He was nabbed from the New Delhi Railway Station along with stolen jewellery items and cash. Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled Due To Security Concerns: Delhi Police

The incident took place at the Safdarjung Development Area on Wednesday (August 31). After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found the boy dead on a bed. During inquiry, the sister of the deceased said her parents and grandmother had gone to a temple.

An hour later, she also went to the Green Park market leaving her differently-abled brother with their servant whom they had employed three months ago to take care of him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

When she came back, she found her brother, who had mental and physical disabilities, lying on the bed in an unconscious condition and the domestic help missing, the DCP informed.

When she checked the house, she found that a few jewelery items, a mobile phone and around Rs 40,000 in cash were also missing, police said.

The police found that the accused had been employed through a maid. During investigation, some relatives of the juvenile were traced who said he could have left for his village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi where his mother resides.

The juvenile revealed that he felt humiliated while doing cleaning work of the deceased and planned to leave the job, but he did not have enough money, they said.

He thought of committing robbery in the house before leaving the job. On Wednesday, when other family members had left the house, he thought of executing his plan, police said.

While he was stealing items and about to leave, the deceased saw him and raised objections. The smothered the differently-abled boy to death and ran away, the DCP said.

A family member said the accused was hired around three months ago to look after the deceased. “The family members had gone to a temple. The relative of the accused used to work with the family of the deceased. Trusting his relative, the juvenile was hired around to look after the deceased. The boy was smothered to death with the help of a pillow,” the family member said.

A family friend said the worker was obedient, he never said no to any work and no suspicious behaviour was observed. The body of the deceased also had a lot of bruises, he said.

(With PTI inputs)