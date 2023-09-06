Musical Peacock Fountain, Artworks, Posters: Delhi Metro Gives New Look to Stations For G20 Summit

To give a new look to various metro stations, the DMRC has undertaken several amazing initiatives ahead of G20 Summit.

To give a new look to the metro stations, the DMRC has placed G20-themed cutouts at key areas.

New Delhi: As only two days are left for the G20 Summit to begin in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken several initiatives, including beautification of its metro stations and metro pillars located along the planned routes of the delegates, and offering tourist smart cards for people to visit places of their interest.

As the Delhi government has imposed various traffic restrictions, from September 8-10, the DMRC is anticipating a huge crowd that will utilise the metro services in the coming few days.

Uninterrupted Delhi Metro Services

Saying that it will run uninterrupted services during the G20 summit, the DMRC said the entry and exit of certain stations, including Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place, will be shut as they have been declared sensitive areas. Notably, the Supreme Court metro station, which is close to Bharat Mandapam, will be entirely closed.

Amid these traffic restrictions, the DMRC has undertaken several amazing initiatives to give a facelift to several stations ahead of G20 Summit.

Captivating Artwork Adorn Metro Pillars

Several metro pillars along the routes on which the delegates will travel from hotels to the venue have been decorated with captivating artwork. Near Dhaula Kuan intersection, vertical gardens comprising scores of seasonal flowering and decorative plants have been installed.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court metro station has been given a facelift with G20-themed posters and paintings in place to welcome the delegates and tourists.

G20-themed Cutouts At Key Locations

To give a new look to the metro stations, the DMRC has placed G20-themed cutouts at key areas having high footfalls. A musical peacock fountain has also been installed in Baansera Park near Hazrat Nizamuddin-Sarai Kale Khan metro station. A projector showcasing the logo of G20 at night has also been installed, making it an aesthetic sight for the viewers.

Delhi Metro’s Smart Tourist Cards

For the passengers’ convenience, the DMRC earlier this week said it is selling tourist smart cards through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13. These cards for the commuters will be available in two categories — one-day and three-day validity — offering unlimited rides on the metro network.

Otherwise also, the tourist smart cards will be available on regular days for the commuters. And dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days. The initiative from the DMRC makes it easier for tourists and people to use the metro and explore major attractions in Delhi, such as Akshardham, Qutab Minar, Lotus Temple and Red Fort.

