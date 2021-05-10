New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government is continuously increasing oxygen beds and the citizens must prepare for the third wave. “In this wave, Delhi recorded maximum 28,000 cases in a day. The scale at which we’re creating infrastructure, we’ll be able to deal even if 30,000 daily cases are reported in the next wave,” Delhi CM said. Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Urges Centre For Increase in Monthly Vaccine Supplies During May to July

Furthering the claim of some AAP leaders about shortage of COVID vaccines in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “We’re left with vaccine stock for 3-4 days. We’re placed orders with companies but I think Central government is allocating the vaccines because we get letter from Centre about the stock that we would get in a month. We request Centre to give us more vaccines.” Also Read - Delhi Hospital's 80 Staff Infected From COVID Within A Month; Surgeon Succumbs

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the BJP government at the Centre has allowed only 3.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the national capital in May even though the AAP dispensation had placed orders for 1.34 crore doses with manufacturers. The BJP is practising politics of lies and falsely accusing the Delhi government of ordering 5.5 lakh vaccine doses only, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia said. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: More Than 60 Per Cent Traders Favour Extension of Total Shutdown

He said that after the Centre decided in April that states can directly place orders with vaccine manufacturers, the Arvind Kejriwal government ordered 1.34 crore doses for the people in the 18-44 age group. “Later, the central government in a letter told us that we can have only around 3.5 lakh doses in May,” he claimed.

Sisodia lashed out at the BJP, saying its government was selling vaccines abroad when people were dying in the country. He charged the BJP government with holding Kumbh Mela and conducting assembly polls amid the second wave of COVID-19 and alleged that it was more interested in selling vaccines abroad instead of providing it to state governments.

(With inputs from agencies)