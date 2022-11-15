‘My Father Is Missing’: How Fake Scam Call Turned Into Extortion For One Of Our Colleagues

A new sextortion scam is on the rise in Delhi-NCR. Nikita Jain, an employee at WION has also sought help on Twitter. She has shared an image of his father on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since Nov 10. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 PM. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Read the detailed report here.

New Delhi: In an incident that occurred in Delhi last week, my father, Rakesh Jain, aged 65, went missing after falling prey to fake scam extortion calls. A resident of Vaishali, Ghaziabad, he was being troubled by some fake scammers who had been calling him to extort money from him. Not being very tech savvy, my father felt threatened and agreed to transfer an amount of 10,000 rupees. But when the harassment calls did not end and the demand for more money increased, he took off leaving behind his phone and other valuables. Also Read: Shraddha Murder Case: 5 Chilling Details Emerge

Nikita Jain, an employee at WION has also sought help on Twitter. She has shared an image of his father on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since Nov 10. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 PM. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Please circulate this in your circles. Any leads would be appreciated."

My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since Nov 10. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 PM. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Please circulate this in your circles. Any leads would be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/ltbMv08AkF — Nikita Jain Doshi (@Nikitajain2091) November 14, 2022

What are these scams?

Men over 40 are video-called with obscene videos and trapped immediately with screenshots taken, as soon as they accept the call from the unknown numbers. Before the realise what had happened with them, they are blackmailed showing their photo watching the obscene video and threatened it would be shown to their family members and social media. If the victims succumb to the harassment and transfer money, they are blackmailed further with fake FIRs against them and anything unimaginable.

He is extremely scared and embarassed, not realising that he was trapped in this ongoing fake scam extortion calls. We’re in dire need to find him and get this message across to him that he need not worry and his family and police is taking care of everything.

Delhi Police has filed a missing complaint and is cooperating with us to help find him.

My urge: If it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone else. Please be aware of such calls and do not get scared. Rather walk up to the police and get it reported. Written by:- Nikita Jain (Senior Producer, WION Digital) India.com edit view: India.com urges its readers to share the story as much as they can as anyone can fall prey to sextortion bid. How to deal with sextortion on internet Ignore pop-ups with urgent call-to-action.

Secure your all social media accounts.

Ensure all apps on your device are legitimate.

Document all communication with the caller.

Report the content to the relevant social media website.