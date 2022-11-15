‘My Father Is Missing’: How Fake Scam Call Turned Into Extortion For One Of Our Colleagues
A new sextortion scam is on the rise in Delhi-NCR. Nikita Jain, an employee at WION has also sought help on Twitter. She has shared an image of his father on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since Nov 10. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 PM. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Read the detailed report here.
New Delhi: In an incident that occurred in Delhi last week, my father, Rakesh Jain, aged 65, went missing after falling prey to fake scam extortion calls. A resident of Vaishali, Ghaziabad, he was being troubled by some fake scammers who had been calling him to extort money from him. Not being very tech savvy, my father felt threatened and agreed to transfer an amount of 10,000 rupees. But when the harassment calls did not end and the demand for more money increased, he took off leaving behind his phone and other valuables.
My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since Nov 10. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 PM. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Please circulate this in your circles. Any leads would be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/ltbMv08AkF
— Nikita Jain Doshi (@Nikitajain2091) November 14, 2022
What are these scams?
How to deal with sextortion on internet
- Ignore pop-ups with urgent call-to-action.
- Secure your all social media accounts.
- Ensure all apps on your device are legitimate.
- Document all communication with the caller.
- Report the content to the relevant social media website.
