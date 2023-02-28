Home

Myanmar Woman Abducted, Gangraped By Four In Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj Area, Police Begins Probe

According to Delhi Police, the woman is a registered refugee.

New Delhi: A woman of Myanmarese nationality was allegedly gangraped by four people after she was made unconscious and abducted by an auto-driver in Kalindi Kunj area. According to Delhi Police, as reported by ANI, the woman is a registered refugee. A case has been registered by Police following her complaint and an investigation is underway.

