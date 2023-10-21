Home

Traffic in South Delhi, particularly near CR Park, is expected to be slow due to the large number of people visiting Durga Puja pandals. The traffic police has made special arrangements for the ease of people during the Navratr Puja.

Navratri 2023: Delhi Police Makes Special Arrangements At CR Park; Check Here

New Delhi: Delhiites commuting to and from South Delhi, especially from roads connected to CR Park should brace for heavy traffic as a large number of people are likely to visit Durga Puja pandals there. According to police the heavy footfall is expected due to the weekend. These are also two key days of Durga Puja – Saptami and Ashtami. Traffic police have barricaded Internal roads leading to pandals and only authorised vehicle are allowed entry. To control the traffic flow, restrictions are in place for outside vehicles. Special arrangements have been made for visitors, specially for senior citizens. The CR park police station has deployed several e-rickshaws at various barricades free of cost for senior citizens for their convenience. These rickshaws can even be used to move from one pandal to another.

CR Park Traffic Arrangements:

Roads from Kabootar Chowk to K1 have been barricaded.

The way to A9 Road is barricaded as is Gurudwara Road.

For visitors, parking is available at four colleges and schools.

Notably, there are nine main pandals in CR Park out of which Mela Ground and Kali Mandir, Cooperative Ground, B block are the major ones and attract thousands of visitors. Police have also arranged drinking water facilities, keeping in mind the crowd increasing in the coming four days.

Traffic authorities have announced that roadside parking will not be permitted. Those with stickers and approved passes will not face restrictions, while those without passes will need to park in designated areas.

Cranes have been positioned to prevent traffic congestion and ensure that cars are not parked in unauthorized locations, as per a traffic official’s statement. Additionally, officials have noted that further restrictions may be enforced as necessary based on the traffic conditions on the day.

CR Park Traffic Arrangements: Ambulance Facility

As many as three ambulances and fire brigade are kept on standby mode to tackle any untoward incident.

Additionally, the electricity department is on standby in case of any unexpected incidents.

