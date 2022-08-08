Ghaziabad: The first train set made by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)

made its first run on the RRTS corridor on Saturday, marking a milestone for the corporation. The trial run was made on a 700-meters-long track on a section of the Sahibabad-Duhai line of the Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, which is expected to open for public use by March 2023. NCRTC officials, including its managing director, were on board when the train moved out of the Duhai depot and travelled for half a kilometre. The officials said the train had met the prescribed standards.Also Read - 100 COVID Cases Reported From Ghaziabad In 24 Hours, Noida Has Most Patients In UP

The Corridor Will Include These Features:

The train set was fed by the recently charged 25kV traction system. “In July this year, NCRTC energised the overhead equipment (OHE) on the 82km corridor at its Duhai depot with 25,000 volts,” Puneet Vats, the chief public relations officer at NCRTC told Times of India. “We are confident that by October, we can start trials on the 17km priority section,” he added.

The 82km RRTS corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 30,724 crore, of which the government’s share has been pegged at Rs 6,500 crore.

Of the total stretch, about 70km will be on elevated platforms while 12km will be underground.

The stations in Delhi are Sarai Kale Khan Depot, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

In Ghaziabad, they are Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (South) and Modinagar (North).

Meerut (South), Shatabdi Nagar, Begulpul, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot will be in Meerut.

Tracks have been laid out in a 10 kms only so far, which is targeted to cover 164 kms in all. The officials told ToI that only priority sections are being covered first.

Around 400 people would be able to travel in a single coach and the train will have 6 coaches in all.

RRTS stations will also have charging points for Electric Vehicles. A fixed charge will be levied for the same.

It was in June this year that the first RRTS train set was brought from the manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Savli to the Duhai depot, where it was assembled and made to go through static commissioning testing before the maiden run was initiated. Officials said that in the days to come, more such trial runs would be conducted in a calibrated manner. Also Read - Sunday Book Market at Mahila Haat, Daryaganj: Visually Vibrant And Aesthetic Book Bazaar For Bibliophiles