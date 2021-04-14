New Delhi: As many as 400 people from the national capital’s Kalyanpuri area were hospitalised at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital late on Tuesday night with complaints of stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting. All the patients, who were admitted to the hospital, are suspected to have consumed adulterated buckwheat (kuttu atta) in dinner. Also Read - Live SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Today's Match Updates: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Look to Continue Momentum vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

“I ate ‘kuttu atta’ for dinner and started feeling dizzy, after that I vomited. I came here as my stomach ache continued,” said one of the admitted patients. “Many others admitted here have the same issue,” he added. Also Read - HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed | Check HPBOSE Board Exam Details Here

The doctor of the hospital said that the process of bringing these patients started after 11 pm. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Bedroom Secret With Saif Ali Khan, Says 'Wine, Pyjama And Saifu'

“Many patients that arrived here had common complaints of stomach ache and vomiting. We have admitted all of them and giving them medical assistance,” said a doctor of LBS hospital.

(With ANI inputs)