Need Death Penalty For The Accused, Says Father Of Girl Killed By Cousin In Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

As per the updates from the police, the duo were in a relationship but the victim's family disagreed with their marriage.

New Delhi: Father of a Delhi University (DU) student, who was allegedly killed with an iron rod, said his family demands the death penalty for the accused. Saying that he had only one daughter, he said he won’t leave him. “We need the death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter. I won’t leave him,” the girl’s father said.

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old female college student was found dead at a park in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was recovered near her body and there were injury marks on her head, indicating that she was attacked by the rod and was killed.

#WATCH | Woman murdered in Malviya Nagar | "We need death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter…I won’t leave him”, father of the victim breaks down pic.twitter.com/TEQkhiqRwf — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

Girl Graduated From DU’s Kamala Nehru College

Notably, the girl had graduated from DU’s Kamala Nehru College earlier this year and was pursuing steno coaching lessons at Malviya Nagar area.

After the incident was reported, the man who was with the girl at the time of the crime was arrested by the police. He was a resident of Sangam Vihar.

Victim’s Family Aisagreed With Marriage

As per the updates from the police, the duo were in a relationship but the victim’s family disagreed with their marriage. The girl then stopped talking to the boy after this, which was not taken lightly by him.

DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said that the victim arrived at the park near Aurbindo College with a friend and then the man had fled the spot but was arrested by the police.

“We received information that the body of a 22-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress,” DCP Chandan Chowdhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Why The Girl Was Killed?

“The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased’s head,” the police officer added.

Police said the arrested accused has been identified as Irfan, who is a cousin of the deceased. He allegedly killed her for rejecting his marriage proposal,” the police said.

In the meantime, the officials told ANI that the incident is based on a love affair and denial of marriage as the accused is unemployed which allegedly led him to kill her.

What Police Say on The Matter

“This matter appears to be an outcome of a love affair and refusal of marriage proposal. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased’s family had earlier rejected his marriage proposal after coming to know that he was unemployed. Subsequently, the victim had also stopped talking to him,” DCP, South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary said.

“After rejection, he fell into a state of depression as he felt that he would not be able to get married. Meanwhile, his younger brother’s marriage was being finalised. Following this he committed the crime today,” DCP Chowdhary said.

“The accused worked as a delivery boy and knew her schedule. He knew that place where the victim was taking stenography classes and that she offten passed through the area where the incident took place,” she added.

DCP said that the accused reached Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar at around 12 noon on Friday, and called the victim as he wanted to sort out their issue. “The two went to park, where the accused allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Police found the 22-year-old victim’s body on a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was also found near the body and according to officials, the victim had injuries on her head.

Soon after the incident, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, took to Twitter and wrote, “In a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe.”

“It doesn’t matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, and the crimes do not stop,” she added.

