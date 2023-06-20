Home

Students Spot Woman Crying For Help From Car In South Delhi, Triggers High-Speed Car Chase; Driver Flees Away

The camera showed a car, possibly a Maruti Celerio or a Hyundai i10, in South Extension Part 1 around 12.35am. Its front door was open and it appeared that a woman was calling out for help, the police said.

New Delhi: A woman’s call for help kept Delhi Police on their toes in the early hours on Monday. The Police Control Room received a call that said that a girl was shouting for help from a grey Hyundai i20 car in South Delhi. This led to multiple PCR vans undertaking a high-speed car chase on the streets of Delhi, however, the car managed to give them the slip.

The dramatic event unfolded in South Extension Part 1 at around 12.35am on Monday, when a group of NEET aspirants spotted a grey Hyundai i20 car with two men and two women. Officers, quoting the students, said that one man was behind the wheel, and a woman was seated next to him on the front seat. The backseat was occupied by another man and woman.

According to the eyewitnesses, the woman at the back was trying to get out of the car, but the man next to her was preventing her from getting off the car and the woman in front was shouting for help. When the officers at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station checked CCTV footage around the spot from where the students first spotted the car, and the footage seemed to confirm what the students had reported.

“A camera showed a car, possibly a Maruti Celerio or a Hyundai i10, at the spot around 12.35am. Its front door was open and it appeared that a woman was calling out for help,” a police officer told hindustantimes.com.

The CCTV, however, had failed to capture the car’s number plate. However, a PCR car managed to note down the number of a similar car – a Haryana registration number. When received the alert, three PCR vans in the area spotted a car with a similar description and began a high-speed chase from INA towards Safdarjung at around 1am. However, the car managed to give police the slip by taking the Barapullah flyover.

According to the report in the publication, the police later found that the number shared by the 1st PCR was registered to a two-wheeler. Thus, police focused their attention to CCTVs along the route which the car was suspected to have taken. However, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, that are present on the Barapullah flyover at Sewa Nagar and at the DND Flyover, did not capture the car.

The police also alerted their counterparts in Noida, where the car was suspected to be driven to, but the tip-off went fruitless.

The police have also reached out to hostels and paying guest accommodations in the area to know if any woman has gone missing, but no such has been reported as of now. The police also ruled out of possibility of it being a case of kidnapping.

Police believe that it could be a case of “dispute between known people”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.