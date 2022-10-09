New Delhi: A newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord attached was rescued from a garbage dump in southwest Delhi on Saturday. The baby had been out in the rain, was extremely weak and in a hypothermic state. She is currently undergoing treatment, according to the doctors at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. She was rescued from the Harijan Basti at Rajokri village and shifted for treatment to the emergency unit of the hospital by the local police, as per a statement issued by the hospital. Two passersby discovered the baby and alerted the police.Also Read - Delhi Bank Robbery: Two Men Arrested For Killing Cashier, Stealing Over Rs 2 Lakh; Four Absconding

A newborn baby girl was rescued from a garbage dump in Harijan Basti, Rajokri village in Delhi and police shifted her to the emergency unit, in Fortis Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/07ohxbOX2o — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The baby is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a serious condition and is being assessed by doctors for any additional or underlying medical conditions.

TWO-DAY-OLD BABY DUMPED IN GARBAGE

On Saturday at 8.12 am, police got information regarding a girl child found lying in the garbage at Rajokri Bus Stand. She did not look older than 3 days and was drenched in rain, hence, the resident who saw her took her home. The girl was then handed over to the police and taken to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where “she is under primary treatment and her health is stable,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C.

A team of doctors led by Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director and Head of the Department, Pediatrics, Fortis Hospital, took the baby into their care. “On preliminary examination, it appeared that the baby was born less than 24 to 48 hours ago. As she was exposed to cold air, her skin had turned blue and she weighed only two kilograms, lower than the usual weight for a newborn,” the hospital statement said.

“She appeared to be a preterm baby and her body temperature was 33 degree Celsius, lower than the normal 36.4 degrees Celsius. Our team resuscitated her and wrapped her in warm clothing after cleaning her. She was then shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit,” said Dr. Nagpal. He said they are monitoring the oxygen saturation level, correcting her blood sugar and stabilising her.

“We are conducting a few tests to know whether she has any additional medical conditions or if there was any brain damage. The baby is responding to treatment which is a good sign,” he added.

The residents said they were going for a morning walk when they saw the baby lying in the garbage dump. “We immediately informed the local police, who brought the newborn to Fortis Vasant Kunj. We will be happy to adopt the child, if possible, post her recovery,” they said.