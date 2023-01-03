New CCTV Footage Shows Victim Dragged By Car Was With A friend Who Fled After Accident

The victim and her friend were seen coming out of a hotel where they had gone to celebrate the new year. When they came out of the hotel, the woman's friend drove the scooty, while Anjali was seen seated in the back seat.

A new twist has come to the fore in the Sultanpuri hit and run case as police have now revealed that the victim was not alone at the time of the accident. The exclusive CCTV footage, which is doing rounds on social media, shows 20-year-old girl, Anjali riding the scooter with her friend. The visuals are said to be recorded before the brutal accident took place. The deceased victim in pink sweater can be seen leaving the event with another girl as she sat on the back seat.

However, after covering some distance, the two girls were seen exchanging seats and the woman’s friend sat on the back seat of the scooty. Soon after, a car rammed into their scooty after which Anjali got stuck under the vehicle and was dragged for nearly 13 kms.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: CCTV footage of that night shows the presence of another girl with the girl who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nd1NUBQVze — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

MHA seeks report

As outrage mounted over the incident, officials said that the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, they said.

Accused sent to 3-day custody

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. Produced before the Rohini Court, the arrested– Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27)– have been sent to 3-day police custody.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the accused were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Sources said that blood samples have been sent for medical examination to ascertain if the accused were under the influence of alcohol. The report is awaited.

CCTV footage captures crime

New, high-quality security camera footage confirmed the horrific witness accounts that she had been dragged under the wheels for over an hour.

A senior police officer said that the woman was dragged for around 12 kilometers following the accident.

Delhi Special CP recreates & inspects crime scene

Delhi Police has also stepped up its investigation in connection with the hit & run case as the Special CP Shalini Singh along with her team arrived at the Janauti village on the early hours of Tuesday for the recreation and inspection of the crime scene.