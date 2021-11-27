New Delhi: The Delhi hospitals have been asked to stay on high alert and ensure coronavirus safety measures as the detection of a new Covid variant ‘Omicron’ has raised alarms and led to a surge in cases in many countries. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officers of the national capital to ensure strict adherence to all Covid protocols in public places and functions and full preparedness in hospitals to deal with any emergency, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.Also Read - Maharashtra Issues Fresh Restrictions, Permissions For All Travellers. Read Detailed Guidelines Here

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will also meet experts and representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday to review the situation and plan a way forward as countries start reporting cases related to this strain which, according to virologists, has an “unusually large number of mutations”, they added. Also Read - New Covid Variant Threat: India Extends Travel Restrictions to THESE Countries. Full List Here

The Delhi government on Friday called a meeting of the DDMA to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of a new COVID-19 variant from African countries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. “In view of the threat from new COVID-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family,” he tweeted. Also Read - New COVID Variant Detected In Europe As Belgium Reports First Case

A decision will be taken at the meet on conducting RT-PCR tests on passengers de-boarding flights from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong, and quarantining them, the sources further said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from countries affected by the new variant of the coronavirus to India.

(With inputs from ANI)