New Delhi: A day after hundreds of effigies of demon king Ravana were burnt in the national capital on the occasion of Dussehra, the air quality of the region has worsened on Monday morning.

With the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, the quality of air deteriorated further as the Air Quality Index of Anand Vihar region stood at 405 and was marked in the 'severe category'. Areas like ITO, Rohini, Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Sri Aurobindo Marg and several other locations were marked in the 'very poor' category as her the Central Pollution Control Board data.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air.

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

(With ANI inputs)