Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed Multiple Times, Head Crushed With Slab: Caught On Cam

A shocking case of crime has surfaced where a man has been stabbed multiple times near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi and his head has been crushed by a slab. The gruesome murder has been caught on camera

Representative Image (Unsplash)

New Delhi: Crime cases have been on the rise and there have been several cases of murder, especially in Delhi. The cases have been exceptionally heinous and gruesome and a similar case has been highlighted yet again, where a 25-year-old man has been stabbed multiple times after which his head was crushed by a slab. The murder has been caught on camera, on a CCTV Footage and the youths involved in the killing have not been identified yet. The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Shiv Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area, however, the cause of his murder is not known yet.

Man Stabbed, Head Crushed In New Delhi

According to police, a call regarding the incident that happened near Ramlila Ground, 35 Futa Road, Shiv Vihar, was received at 2:15 a.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot. “They were also riding a motorcycle. CCTV footage shows that they stabbed him multiple times and also crushed his head with a slab. Deepak was rushed to GTB Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Three Boys Involved In Murder, Still Unidentified

When the police reached the spot, it was revealed that at about 2 AM, Deepak was riding his motorcycle near Ramlila Ground when three boys intercepted him. He was stabbed multiple times and his head crushed with a concrete block by three unidentified persons in northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. “The case of murder is being registered. Identity of the assailants is being ascertained. Family members are being examined. His father is a mason,” said the DCP. He also added that the police teams are scanning the CCTV Cameras in the area to trace the accused and nab them.

(Inputs from IANS)

