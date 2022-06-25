New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has increased the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trades licences for the year 2022-23, including those for hotels and guesthouses, by up to Rs 9,800. The maximum hike in the licence fee is for five-star hotels, officials said on Saturday.Also Read - Service Charge By Restaurants Illegal, Says Government

What Is The Revised Fee Structure?

The renewal of licence fee is for five-star hotels, which were earlier paying Rs 65,500 has been revised to Rs 75,300.

The licence fee for guesthouses with over 100 beds will have to shell out Rs 30,100 annually instead of the earlier Rs 26,200.

The fee for guesthouses up to 20 beds has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,600; from 21-50 beds, it has been revised to Rs 7,500 instead of Rs 6,500; for 50-100 bedded facilities, the license fee will be Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 13,100; and over 100 beds, it will be Rs 30,100 instead of 26,200.

The annual licence fee for butchers, fishmongers and poulters has been increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500.

Cafes and coffee shops with up to 50 seats will be required to pay Rs 7,500 instead of Rs 6500.

Restaurants and coffee shops with more than 50 seats will be required to pay Rs 15,000 which was previously Rs 13,100.

Cinema halls, dancing halls in hotels, clubs and spas will have to pay Rs 7,500 instead of Rs 6,500.

Why NDMC hiked license renewal fee?

“Annual revision in the health license fees for grant and renewal of various trades licenses for carrying out business activities like hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, lodging houses, sweet shops, small stalls and kiosks selling daily eatable items, etc., in NDMC area has been (retrospectively) effected by NDMC with effect from April 1,” a senior NDMC official said. Also Read - List of Roads/Areas in Delhi That The State BJP Wants To Be Renamed

There will not be any increase for laundry services, boilers, diesel generator sets, hawkers, chef carts, dry cleaners etc., the official added. Also Read - North Delhi Municipal Corporation Fined Rs 50 Lakh by Pollution Board. Here's Why

(With PTI inputs)