Delhi: Believe it or not, but the latest proposed design for the New Delhi Railway station is a futuristic model that will totally revamp the existing structure. Situated in the heart of Delhi, the largest railway station will soon be reconstructed as per a Rs 4,700 crore plan. The pictures released by the Railway Ministry depict how the station will be revamped into a colossal structure with glass domes and facilities that brings a parallel with world class airports.

KEY FEATURES

The height of the domes will be 80 m and 60 m, respectively, from the ground

The terminal buildings will have an iconic dome shape with two arrival and two departure points at the concourse level

The two domes will have six floors each

Along with different arrival and departure, there will be utility services space spread across 2.2 lakh square meter

The station is expected to have about 67 escalators and 86 lifts.

The revamp of areas that currently house railway colonies, offices, the Karnail Singh stadium and the inner roads adjoining Connaught Place — all on railway land, will be done under a Public Private Partnership project later

Instead of foot over bridges, there will be two skywalks 9 m wide.

There will also be a Multi Modal Transport (MMTS) hub fitted with solar panels. It is set to be linked with Delhi Metro’s Yellow line and airport Express via the MMTS

After the construction is complete, the newly developed Delhi Railway station will become a major landmark in the city.

HOW THE INTERNET REACTED TO THE FUTURISTIC DESIGN

With every new tale in a city, people often take to internet to express their views. Similarly when the Railway Ministry tweeted the approved design of a modern railway station, there were mixed reactions from people on Twitter.

This looks great but seems like 2050 plan looking at the amount of land acquisition / development this requires and the potential hurdles with current occupants right outside NDLS on Paharganj side. — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) September 3, 2022

What is the need of Developing an Already developed Railway Station??You are not maintaining the small and medium Railway Stations all over India and Developing an Already developed Railway Station??At whose cost you are doing it??Waste of Taxpayers Money.First Central Visa

1/n — Renaissance (@Renaiss06864126) September 3, 2022

New Delhi Railway station witnesses a daily footfall of about 5 lakh people everyday. Railway stations like Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal, Gandhinagar Capital in Gujarat and Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru have already got modern look.