New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 Begins Tomorrow! Check Dates, Tickets, Time & Other Details

New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 Begins Tomorrow! Check Dates, Tickets, Time & Other Details (Image: Representational, Pixabay)

New Delhi World Book Fair 2023: Yes, the day is just few hours away. Th scent of new books, vibrant illustrations and some quirky stationery is calling. A paradise for bibliophiles, the New Delhi World Book Fair is here. The grand fair of books from all genres from children to students to adults, there something for everyone. With the participation of over 30 countries and nearly 1,000 publishers and exhibitors, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is returning to its full physical form after a gap of three years, the National Book Trust announced on Thursday.

Talking about the theme pavilion, NBT director Yuvraj Malik said that the book fair will be organising a number of literary and cultural activities to mark 75 years of Independence. “More than 750 titles on freedom fighters and the national movement will be displayed in all major Indian languages and English. Book and photo exhibitions, panel discussions, book releases, cultural events and workshops will also be held to mark the occasion,” Malik said.

What to expect?

The NDWBF will host participants from G20 countries at a separate pavilion. The nine-day literary event will also feature more than 50 cultural programmes such as open mics, performances by Army and Police bands, talk shows, and folk performances.

At the children’s pavilion, a number of activities such as skits, dramas, street plays, musical presentations, storytelling sessions, workshops, and panel discussions will be held to inculcate reading habits among children.

Renowned authors including Ashwin Sanghi, Vikram Sampath, Preeti Shenoy, and Anand Neelakantan will participate in dialogues, panel discussions, and book launches at the fair, Malik noted.

The National Book Trust will also mark 50 years of the book fair by releasing a special postal stamp on the occasion.

Dates, Tickets, Venue

Dates: 25 February – 5 March 2023

25 February – 5 March 2023 Tickets: Rs 10 for children, Rs 20 for adults, while entry is free for school children, differently-abled and senior citizens

Rs 10 for children, Rs 20 for adults, while entry is free for school children, differently-abled and senior citizens Venue: Pragati Maidan, Delhi

Pragati Maidan, Delhi Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan Metro station on blue line.

Tips For Book Fair Shopping

It is advisable to travel via metro to ditch the traffic.

Keep enough cash as sometimes digital payments might take time due to network issue.

Wear comfortable shoes as there can be a lot of walking.

Get their as soon as possible to avoid rush time.

Carry water bottles as there are not many shops inside the auditoriums.

