New Delhi: A day after the anti-encroachment drive was halted in Shaheen Bagh, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday informed that it will carry out the process again on Tuesday in New Friends Colony.

"Bulldozers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be running tomorrow as well. Illegal encroachments will be removed in New Friends Colony from 11 am tomorrow," said Rajpal, Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone.

On Monday, protestors including Congress activists forced the SDMC team to return with the JCB machines brought to demolish illegal structures amidst a massive security cover comprising of the Delhi Police personnel.

The locals averred that there are no illegal structures in the area alleging that the SDMC team did not produce any notice before starting the drive.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and a large number of people reached the spot to protest against the MCD’s anti-encroachment drive.

The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas including Shaheen Bagh. On May 10, a drive will be organized near Gurdwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be held at Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN Metro Station.

(With agency inputs)