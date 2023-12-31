New Year 2024: Tight Security Arrangements In Place Across Delhi; Check Routes, Restrictions Here

The Delhi Police has deployed over 10,000 personnel across the city to curb law and order issues on New Year's Eve.

New Year 2024: Tight security arrangements are in place across Delhi as as the city police gears up to maintain law and order in the national capital on New Year’s eve. According to the Delhi Police, more than 10,000 personnel have been deployed on the ground to tackle any nuisance and to curb hooliganism and traffic violations.

Similarly, the Delhi Traffic Police have deployed over 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and prevent traffic snarls as revellers are expected to come out in numbers on the festive occasion.

Check out the list of restrictions and routes here:

A senior official said movement of vehicles heading towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 PM tonight.

“Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav.

The official said drunk driving, stunts by motorcycle riders and loud exhaust sounds of any vehicle are strictly prohibited in Delhi and stressed that no one will be allowed to flout the rules.

As many as 250 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been deployed to curb drunk driving, officials said.

No Exit at Rajiv Chowk at metro station

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve to ease overcrowding.

However, entry of passengers into the station will be allowed, it said.

Services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable, DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a statement.

Fire department braces for emergencies

The Delhi Fire Department is geared up to handle any emergency in the city on New Year’s Eve.

“Our priority is to maintain a joyful atmosphere while prioritizing the safety of all people,” Chief of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

In anticipation of high footfall at popular locations, the fire department has implemented strategic measures to handle any emergency.

“These locations include Ansal Plaza, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Gandhi Nagar Market, Pacific Mall, Rani Bagh Market, Chhatarpur, Majnu Ka Tila, Hauz Khas village market, Guru Hanuman Marg, Aero City Mukherjee Nagar, Kalka Ji temple, Prachin Hanuman temple and some other area,” Garg said.

‘Enjoy New Year, don’t create nuisance’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey urged people to enjoy their New Year’s revelries but refrain from creating nuisance and law and order problems which would invite legal action.

“We want everyone to welcome the New Year with great zeal. But if someone is found causing nuisance on roads, they will face action,” Tirkey said.

On Sunday, police put up multiple layers of barricades in Delhi’s border areas near Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Strict arrangements have been made to ensure that an incident like Kanjhawala does not happen last year and all the borders of Delhi will be completely monitored. Patrolling has been increased and all the dark spots are under special watch,” the officer said, adding that adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected.

(With PTI inputs)

