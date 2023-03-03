Home

Newly Married DGCA Officer, Wife Dies By Suicide In South Delhi’s Hudco Place

Reportedly, the couple got married in November 2022 after meeting on a matchmaking site. Monika is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, while Singh’s home state was Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi: A DGCA officer and his wife, both in their thirties, allegedly died by suicide following a fight at their house in South Delhi’s Hudco Place. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Pal (37), husband and Monika (32), his wife. Singh worked as an operations manager at DGCA, while Monika, an MSc degree holder, was reported by her family to be preparing for competitive exams.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), the neighbours told police that Singh had taken his own life on Wednesday by consuming pesticide. Monica took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Shocked by the death of her husband, Monica returned home and drank pesticide from the same bottle from which her husband had taken the toxic compound.

“He was rushed to the hospital by his wife, Monika but was declared dead on arrival. Shocked by his death, the wife also committed suicide,” they said.

Police received a call at 2.49am on Thursday about the deaths. “The phone call was made by Ashish Tiwari, who claims to be a friend of the husband. We found the house locked from inside,” a police officer said. Inside, they found Monika on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Singh’s brother, Yogender Pal, said he too had talked on the phone with his brother on Wednesday. He claimed his brother complained about the frequent quarrels with his wife on minor issues related to domestic work.

Police said that the deceased Ajay was an operating officer in a DGCA cell near Jor Bagh Metro station.

