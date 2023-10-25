Home

NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR Head Sent To Police Remand Till Nov 2

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty on October 3 for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda on the NewsClick news portal.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (L) and HR Head Amit Chakravarty being brought to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Police on Tuesday searched more than 30 locations connected with the online portal NewsClick, questioned several journalists in connection with the case and arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty were remanded to police custody till November 2 by a court here on Wednesday. Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda on their news portal.

The duo, who were booked under the stringent terror law UAPA by the police, were earlier sent to 15-day judicial custody by the court. On October 10, the police had requested for the judicial custody of the accused, which was granted by the court. The police had submitted that the agency could ask for their further custodial interrogation later.

On Wednesday, Purkayastha and Chakravarty were produced before the court on the expiry of their 15-day judicial custody. The police told the court that it wanted to confront the accused with some protected witnesses and also some devices which were examined and the data that has been extracted.

Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana, appearing for Purkayastha, opposed the police remand plea claiming that there was no new ground in the application.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to “disrupt the sovereignty of India” and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group — People’s Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) — to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.

Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined.

Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR.

(With PTI inputs)

