New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will on Wednesday block a 200 meter-long sections of the rightmost lanes on both the carriageways of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway for a time period of at least 6 months. The blockage is due to the construction of a cloverleaf intersection close to the Kherki Daula toll plaza.Also Read - Roads Connecting Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi To Remain Closed Till Nov 10. Check Alternate Routes

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the lanes will be blocked about a kilometer before the toll plaza, on the way to Jaipur. The concessionaire will construct temporary lanes in the space between the green belt and both carriageways. Also Read - Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway Sees Traffic Snarls as Capital Bans Entry of Vehicles Without RFID Tags

Commuters can use the Dwarka Expressway to head towards west and north Delhi as well as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and NH48 to travel towards Jaipur or south and central Delhi. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

“The blockade will be in place for at least six months. Commuters should expect some congestion, as well as a delay of 10-15 minutes in travel time. They should plan their journeys accordingly. The traffic police will be present at the spot for assistance and diverting vehicles,” hindustantimes.com reported Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram Police as saying.

The cloverleaf intersection — multiple flyovers with slip roads that help the interchange of traffic between major road networks without any disruption — will be built along the lines of the one in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, to help commuters avoid the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll plaza.

It will link Dwarka Expressway with Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), which starts at Ghata T-point, the point where the Golf Course Road ends, passing through Vatika Chowk and ending just before the Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH 48. On the other end, SPR will connect with Dwarka Expressway via the Central Peripheral Road.