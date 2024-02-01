Nigerian Woman With Cocaine Worth Rs 82 Crore Arrested At Delhi Airport

The accused was caught upon her arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

(Representational image)

Dehi Airport: The customs officials at the Delhi International Airport arrested a Nigerian woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 82 crore into the country, according to an official statement issued on Thursday in New Delhi.

Trending Now

The accused was caught upon her arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday.

You may like to read

On thorough baggage search, some material was found concealed inside two blue-coloured trolley bags carried by the passenger, it said, adding that the detailed examination of the bags yielded a total of 5.8 kg of white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics.

Prime facie, on being subjected to a diagnostic test, it appeared to contain a commercial quantity of cocaine, having an international value of Rs 82.446 crore, the statement said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized, it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.