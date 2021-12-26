Night Curfew In Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday ordered imposition of night curfew in the national capital from tomorrow (December 27) from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in view of the rapidly increasing COVID 19 cases. Earlier, reports had suggested the Delhi government is mulling to impose a night curfew in the national capital amid the looming Omicron scare.Also Read - Maharashtra School Sealed After 48 Students, 3 Teachers Test Covid Positive

According to the data released by the State Health department, Delhi reported 290 positive cases, one death, and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases rose to 1,103.

Earlier today, the Delhi government had postponed a play on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar that was to be staged from 5 January. The government did not announce a new date. "Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also reimposed night curfew.