Nikki Yadav Murder: Sahil’s Father Arrested For Helping In Conspiracy; More Shocking Details Emerge

Sahil Gehlot murdered Yadav on February 10 in the parking lot of Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat crematorium. He then drove more than 40km to his village Mitraon in north-west Delhi.

Nikki Yadav Murder: Sahil's Father Arrested On Charges Of Helping Son In Conspiracy

Nikki Yadav murder case: In a startling revelation in the murder of the 24-year-old woman, Delhi Police said that Sahil Gehlot and Nikki Yadav got married in a secret ceremony at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Noida in October 2020. “Sahil’s family was unhappy with their marriage. Sahil’s family fixed his wedding in Dec 2022 and hid from the girl’s family that Sahil had already married Nikki,” sources told ANI. Police have also recovered certificates related to Sahil and Nikki’s marriage during the remand.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has arrested five persons in connection with the murder case, including Sahil Gehlot’s father on charges of helping his son in the “conspiracy”. Sahil’s friend, cousin and brother are also among those arrested in the crime.

“Sahil’s father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested,” Special CP Ravinder Yadav confirmed while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier, Crime Branch revealed that prime accused Sahil had “deleted all the data from Nikki’s phone” as he knew that his and Nikki’s chat was big evidence for the police. “So he deleted all the data as earlier many times they had quarrels through WhatsApp chat.”

Gehlot murdered Yadav on February 10 in the parking lot of Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat crematorium. He then drove more than 40km to his village Mitraon in north-west Delhi. He left the car, with the body in it, at a dhaba owned by his family. He married another woman the same evening — this match was arranged by his family — and returned to his eatery late that night to stuff the body into a fridge.

After killing Nikki, the accused switched off her phone and kept it with him and took out her SIM, the crime branch of Delhi police said.

Nikki Yadav’s phone has also been recovered from accused Sahil. According to the crime branch, since today morning the accused Sahil Gehlot is being thoroughly investigated and was also taken to Kashmere Gate where he killed Nikki in the car.

Moreover, the Police are also planning to take Sahil to Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Railway Station where he had taken Nikki on the night of the murder to know the complete sequence and exact place and time of Nikki’s murder.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Crime Branch team reached Nikki’s flat and took possession of the CCTV DVR of the flat as it is the most important evidence in the case.

The CCTV camera footage installed in the flat shows the accused Sahil Gehlot going inside the flat, who came around 12 to 1 am and then taking Nikki Yadav out of that flat. The crime branch team has also checked the footage of CCTV cameras of many routes in Param Puri of Uttam Nagar and taken them in their possession.

The last rites of Nikki Yadav were performed in her native Haryana’s Jhajjar on Wednesday.

This is the second murder of a young woman in Delhi allegedly by her live-in partner. Last year, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, who chopped her body into pieces and stored them in a fridge before disposing of them across the city, the police have said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.