With growing cases of Bird Flu reported from different parts of the country, Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the national capital has not reported any case of Bird Flu yet. However, he has directed officials to keep close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states to prevent any infection. Four crows were found dead in Gujarat”s Mehsana district on Thursday, amid an alert sounded in the state in view of the bird flu cases emerging in some other parts of the country, officials said. The crows were found dead in the premises of the famous Sun Temple in Modhera village of Mehsana. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline in Delhi, Kejriwal Government Orders Re-Opening Of Medical Colleges, Issues SOPs

The carcasses have been sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory to check if they died due to bird flu or some other reason, Mehsana”s animal husbandry officer Dr Bharat Desai told PTI. “In case of the avian flu, a large number of birds die suddenly. In this case, only four have died due to unknown reasons. Even though it does not look like a case of avian influenza, we have sent the carcasses to a laboratory in Bhopal for a detailed analysis,” Desai said. Also Read - Tractor Rally Hits Traffic on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Farmers March Towards Delhi

Meanwhile, Six crows were found dead in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district amid of new strain of avian influenza being reported in India. According to the health department, samples have been sent in order to identify whether or not the birds died of the virus. Also Read - No Possibility of Bird Flu Currently in Noida: District's Chief Veterinary Officer

“Six crows have died in Dakshina Kannada district and samples are sent for testing. Precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to prevent the bird flu,” Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said