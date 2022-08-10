Delhi: If you use a CNG vehicle and live in Delhi, then this news is for you. There will not be any CNG supply in the national capital on Wednesday, August 10.Also Read - Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya Visit National War Memorial in Delhi Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha Release - See Pics

CNG pumps will be closed on Wednesday

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has announced the closure of the CNG sale on August 10. The Dealers Association says that the reimbursement of the electricity bill of CNG pumps is not being done by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). To protest this, a decision has been taken to stop the sale of CNG for a day in Delhi.

Loss to CNG pumps

This closure of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association will affect about 250 CNG pumps in the capital. According to the pump dealers, the non-reimbursement of the electricity bills is causing them huge losses every day. Let us tell you that the pressure used to fill the CNG at the pumps consumes a lot of electricity.

In Delhi, this electricity bill is to be paid by IGL. But IGL has not been paying it for a long time, due to which the dealers are suffering, says the association. Therefore, the association has announced to stop the sale of CNG on August 10 from 6 am to 10 pm.

IGL did not fulfil the promise

There is a constant demand by the association to solve this problem and a meeting with IGL was also organized in March 2022. There was a lot of discussion regarding the reimbursement of the electricity bill. After this meeting, the dealers were assured that the issue would be resolved in a month. But till now the matter is pending. This has angered the Dealers Association.

Announcement of ‘No CNG Sale’

This is the reason that due to the non-fulfillment of their demands, the Dealers Association has declared August 10 as ‘No CNG Sale’ day. Common people may have to face problems due to this strike. The rate of CNG in the capital Delhi is Rs 75.61 per kg.