New Delhi: Reminder! COVID is not over yet. The national capital on Thursday registered the highest ever single-day spike in the daily COVID tally this year with 2,790 cases. But it seems that the people are giving two hoots to this alarming situation. According to the Delhi Zoo administration, 1,645 people visited Delhi zoo on the first day of its reopening on April 1.

Delhi reports 2,790 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,121 recoveries and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Death toll rose to 11,036. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday. Officials said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Friday and will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

As per reports, the government has also decided to close the schools for students up to class 8 in the region until further notice. In a circular, Delhi Education Department said students of 'classes IX to XII (Session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for midterm/pre-board/annual/board exams, following COVID SOP with parents' consent'.

The Delhi Education Department later clarified saying, “Students of any class should not be called physically in school for the Academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1.”