‘No Evidence Against Any AAP Leader’: Why Kejriwal Calls ED’s Repeated Summons ‘Illegal’?

New Delhi: Amid speculations of his arrest by the ED, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the media and called the repeated summons sent the probe agency ‘illegal. He said there was no evidence found against any AAP leader in the excise case. He also added that whatever is happening ‘is very dangerous for our country’.

Why Kejriwal Calls ED Summons Illegal?

During the press conference, Kejriwal said the truth is that there was no corruption and the BJP wants to arrest him. He added that false summons have been sent to him by Enforcement Directorate.

“My biggest asset is my honesty and they want to dent it. My lawyers have told me that summons sent to me are illegal. BJP’s aim is not to probe me, but not to let me campaign for Lok Sabha elections. They want to call me on the pretext of investigation and then arrest me,” he said.

