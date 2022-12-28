Govt Facilities in Delhi Run Out of Free Covid Booster Vaccine, Shows CoWIN

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a special booster vaccination drive for people aged between 18-59 years at a railway station in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.(AFP file photo)

New Delhi: As the country reels under the fear of another COVID wave, all government facilities in the national capital has reportedly run out of the free-of-cost Covid booster vaccines for those aged 60+ available. Meanwhile, paid vaccines for all at private facilities which is priced at Rs 386.25, continue to be available over the next few days, however, not in significant numbers.

As per a NDTV report, booking portal CoWIN showed that there was no availability of free-of-cost vaccines at all in North and North East Delhi, while there were some doses available at private centres in other areas of Delhi. Besides searches in the CoWIN portal, a visit by NDTV team to LNJP Hospital, one of Delhi’s biggest government health facilities, revealed no availability of the booster dose.

This situation comes amid the central government’s attempt to step-up Covid-19 surveillance amid rising cases globally especially in China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. The government at the centre has also advised people to take the “precaution dose” or booster immediately as COVID cases witness a surge in several countries.

Amid the spurt of COVID cases in many countries, LNJP Hospital’s Medical Director Suresh Kumar said there was no reason to panic, but people must be vigilant, follow Covid guidelines and take the booster dose of the vaccines.

Earlier last week, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said states have been asked to focus on heightened surveillance within the community, undertake requisite control and containment measures, and ensure coverage of precaution doses for COVID-19 vaccination, amid a spurt of coronavirus cases in some parts of the world. Referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union health ministry has underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies.