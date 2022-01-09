New Delhi: Amid a massive spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the public via a press conference on Sunday. Kejriwal said the Delhi government has no intention of imposing lockdown as of now. He, however, mentioned that lockdown will not be imposed as long as people take precautions and follow COVID guidelines. Kejriwal emphasised the need of wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated.Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes Lockdown-Like Curbs; Shuts Schools, Colleges, Salons, Spas | Full List of Restrictions Here

Kejriwal said that while Delhi is reporting around 20,000 COVID cases daily like the last wave in April-May 2020, the deaths and hospitalisations are far lower than the last wave. He further said that this does not mean that people take this wave lightly and don’t wear masks or follow other COVID protocols.

He reiterated that there is no need for people to panic right now as this statement is backed by data.