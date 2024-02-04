Home

No More Flight Delays Due To Fog? Delhi Airport Second Runway Operational With Special Technology

No more flight delays at the Delhi Airport because of the fog and winter weather conditions? Delhi Airport's second runway is operational with the special CAT III technology. Know all about it...

Delhi Airport Second Runway (Representative Image)

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing severe cold conditions for more than a month now and the plunging temperatures are accompanied with chilly winds and dense fog; the latter resulting in poor or no visibility. The adverse weather conditions have negatively impacted the rail and flight operations causing long delays and even cancellations of flights. Delhi Airport has been regularly issuing advisories for passengers because of constant delays due to the weather but it seems like now there will not be any delays because of the weather. The reason for the same is the second runway of the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport which is now operational with the special CAT III Technology. Know all about it…

Delhi IGI Airport Second Runway Operational

As mentioned earlier, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday announced the successful completion of the re-carpeting and refurbishment work of Runway 10/28 (RWY 10/28 – also known as the second runway) at Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the airport sources, the runway has been handed over to Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations from February 03, 2024.

No More Flight Delays Due To Winter Weather? Know Why

According to Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Aviation Minister of India in a social media post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), “The CAT III enabled Runway 10/28 at the Delhi Airport has been operationalised today. This would ensure further mitigation of weather-related congestion issues.” The CAT III Technology on the runway will prevent winter-related flight delays because this technology includes an advanced suite of Instrumental Landing System (ILS) capabilities which are specially designed to ensure safe landing of aircrafts in weathers leading to poor visibility like fog, snow and/or rain.

The CAT III enabled Runway 10/28 at the Delhi Airport has been operationalised today. This would ensure further mitigation of weather-related congestion issues. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 3, 2024

Recarpeting, Rehabilitation Work Of Runway Complete

DIAL had undertaken the much-needed re-carpeting work of the 3,813 metres and 45-metre-wide second runway in the middle of September 2023, just after the conclusion of the historic G20 Summit. Re-carpeting work of the runway was completed in December 2023, post which Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) operationalization was taken up. DIAL undertook the rehabilitation work of Runway 10/28 for improved passenger experience including the induction of a few additional taxiways.

As the rehabilitation work is completed, the Delhi Airport now has a total of four functional runways making the airport future-ready so that it can complete operations at full capacity.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)