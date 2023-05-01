Home

No Pen Drive, USB Allowed: AIIMS Issues Guidelines For Doctors, Other Staff Members On Cybersecurity

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi issued standard operating procedure (SoP) on cyber hygiene for doctors, officials and other staff members.

As per the guidelines, pen drives, USB and external storage will not be allowed on AIIMS network.

“Removable media (pen-drives/external hard disks etc) are a major source for spread of viruses and malicious software. Indiscriminate use of USB pen drives, external hard drives etc can put the user as well as the institute data at risk,” an official communication by AIIMS stated as per a report by Mint.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that we maintain cyber hygiene in use of USB drives such that the risk to the critical IT applications running at AIIMS is minimized and viruses do not spread on the AIIMS network.”

