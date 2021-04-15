New Delhi: Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dismissed reports that there is a shortage of ICU and ventilator beds in hospitals. Addressing the media over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5,000 beds are available.” Also Read - Weekend Curfew In Delhi. Kejriwal Makes BIG Announcement. Details Here

While the CM said there are over 5,000 beds available for COVID patients in Delhi, he also said people might not be able to get admitted to the hospital of their choice but they can get a bed somewhere in the city. He advised Delhiites to not to insist on specific hospitals as the priority is saving lives.

The main focus of Kejriwal's press conference, however, was to announce a weekend lockdown in Delhi. Before making the announcement, Kejriwal held a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“To control the spread of COVID-19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths on Wednesday.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi jumped to 15.92 per cent on Wednesday.