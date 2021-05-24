New Delhi: Vaccination centres to administer anti-Covid jabs for the 18-44 age group will be shut from Monday as the Delhi government’s stock for this segment has been exhausted, a ruling AAP legislator said on Sunday. While the vaccination drive for 45 and above with frontline and healthcare workers will continue, but the state’s Covaxin stock is not for more than one day and there is no clarity yet from Centre on supply of next installment, MLA Atishi said, while presenting details of vaccination drive so far. Also Read - Full List of States And Lockdowns in India

She said that a total of 64,240 people were vaccinated on Saturday, of which 44,676 received their first dose and 19,538 their second. Over 50 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in Delhi so far, and 11,51,356 people have been fully vaccinated after receiving both shots.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Delhi be provided vaccines as early as possible. He has said that all vaccination drives for the 18-44 group will be halted until Delhi receives new stock of vaccines.

Kejriwal has told the media that Delhi has provided 16 lakh doses of vaccines in May for the 18-44 age group, while Delhi needs around 80 lakh doses of vaccines for all age groups per month.

Meanwhile, CoWin portal showed availability for the second dose in 18+ age group, something that raised confusion. The CoWIN portal showed the availability of vaccines for the second dose in the 18+ age group despite the government-prescribed gap between two doses being 12-16 weeks in the case of Covishield and 4 weeks in the case of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. With vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group beginning as late as May 1, the question of the second dose for this age group should not arise. But CoWIN showed such slots as hospitals also kept vials reserved for it.

(Inputs from IANS)